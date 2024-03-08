Previous
Tinned Tomatoes à la Andy Warhol by allsop
Tinned Tomatoes à la Andy Warhol

The Mundane challenge theme is Tomato so I thought an homage to Andy Warhol might work.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
moni kozi
Well, this is a winner to me!
March 8th, 2024  
