Previous
Photo 714
Tinned Tomatoes à la Andy Warhol
The Mundane challenge theme is Tomato so I thought an homage to Andy Warhol might work.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
food
tin
tomato
still life
sixws-148
mundane-tomato
moni kozi
Well, this is a winner to me!
March 8th, 2024
