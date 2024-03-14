Previous
Buddha by allsop
Photo 717

Buddha

April challenged me to do a silhouette so here we are! I don't think I have tried making a silhouette photograph before but it is a fascinating technique and one I will work on.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
196% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@aecasey Hope you like this April.
March 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise