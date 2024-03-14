Sign up
Photo 717
Buddha
April challenged me to do a silhouette so here we are! I don't think I have tried making a silhouette photograph before but it is a fascinating technique and one I will work on.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2174
photos
38
followers
62
following
196% complete
View this month »
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
Latest from all albums
715
32
528
529
716
530
717
531
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
13th March 2024 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
buddha
,
silhouette
,
buddhism
,
still
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@aecasey
Hope you like this April.
March 14th, 2024
