Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 724
The Up-to-Date Kitchen 1932
I thought folk might be interested in these pages from the 1932 cookery book "Cooking with Elizabeth Craig" that is my photograph SLP 199 in my Kami album of today. It is a fascinating insight into the ideal 1930's kitchen.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2201
photos
39
followers
63
following
198% complete
View this month »
717
718
719
720
721
722
723
724
Latest from all albums
360
540
541
542
723
543
724
544
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
still life
,
cookery book
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close