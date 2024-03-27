Previous
The Up-to-Date Kitchen 1932 by allsop
The Up-to-Date Kitchen 1932

I thought folk might be interested in these pages from the 1932 cookery book "Cooking with Elizabeth Craig" that is my photograph SLP 199 in my Kami album of today. It is a fascinating insight into the ideal 1930's kitchen.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

