Previous
Next
Two Owls by allsop
104 / 365

Two Owls

The photo does not do these two justice, they are mainly metal but with bling! They sparkle and really catch the light.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise