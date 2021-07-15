Sign up
104 / 365
Two Owls
The photo does not do these two justice, they are mainly metal but with bling! They sparkle and really catch the light.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Album
Anything Goes
Camera
X70
Taken
14th July 2021 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Tags
owl
,
sculpture
