Kathy challenged me to "stand somewhere and take 6-12 photos from that spot (you can turn in that place) and assemble into a collage".
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@randystreat Attempt 2
April 4th, 2024  
moni kozi
I think this variant is more enjoyable and calming. The colour version is also very dizzying due to the various angles.
April 4th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@monikozi I totally agree👍
April 4th, 2024  
