Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
186 / 365
Home 2
Kathy challenged me to "stand somewhere and take 6-12 photos from that spot (you can turn in that place) and assemble into a collage".
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2220
photos
41
followers
63
following
50% complete
View this month »
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
Latest from all albums
362
549
550
185
551
186
363
552
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Anything Goes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
get-pushed-609
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@randystreat
Attempt 2
April 4th, 2024
moni kozi
I think this variant is more enjoyable and calming. The colour version is also very dizzying due to the various angles.
April 4th, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@monikozi
I totally agree👍
April 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close