188 / 365
The Creature from Outer Space
This is a bit of fun for the 5+2 for the love of selfies challenge with the theme "Space". You will need to look closely to see the monster!
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Anything Goes
Camera
X70
Taken
22nd April 2024 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-space
