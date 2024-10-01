Previous
Pano 1 by allsop
208 / 365

Pano 1

In her challenge to me Mary @mcsiegle nudged me to having a go at a panorama, this is something that I had not tried before and, to be honest, I was a little scared of—all that faffing about with stitching images was just not for me. But then Mary pointed out that she could do panos with her iPhone, this was a lightbulb moment for me and this is my very first pano with my mobile, no post processing, straight out of 'phone.
I know I can do a lot better and over this week will do so but I thought it would be interesting to show just how easy it is to do. Makes me wonder why cameras do not have a similar pano feature, or do they?
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Update. Just discovered that my Fujifilm X-T5 does have a Pano setting! Wow. A whole new photo world is opening up😊 Thanks Mary👍
October 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise