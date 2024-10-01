In her challenge to me Mary @mcsiegle nudged me to having a go at a panorama, this is something that I had not tried before and, to be honest, I was a little scared of—all that faffing about with stitching images was just not for me. But then Mary pointed out that she could do panos with her iPhone, this was a lightbulb moment for me and this is my very first pano with my mobile, no post processing, straight out of 'phone.
I know I can do a lot better and over this week will do so but I thought it would be interesting to show just how easy it is to do. Makes me wonder why cameras do not have a similar pano feature, or do they?