Literature Project #27 Henry Wadsworth Longfellow 'Rain'
Literature Project #27 Henry Wadsworth Longfellow 'Rain'

27 days into my year long daily Literature project. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow:

'The best thing one can do when it's raining is to let it rain.'
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate.
