Photo 731
Literature Project #27 Henry Wadsworth Longfellow 'Rain'
27 days into my year long daily Literature project. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow:
'The best thing one can do when it's raining is to let it rain.'
30th September 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th September 2024 6:36am
Tags
self-portrait
,
hat
,
water
,
rain
,
selfie
,
literature project
