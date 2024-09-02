Previous
Exposure X7 Software update by allsop
207 / 365

Exposure X7 Software update

Yippee! At Last the developers of Exposure X7 have updated their software to include the Fujifilm X-T5 (something I have been pestering them for since the X-T5 was launched). They have also updated other cameras if you have one of these.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise