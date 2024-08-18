Sign up
Previous
206 / 365
Mystery Object
A bit of fun for you this morning, any guesses what this is used for? I know but do you?
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
1
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
56% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Anything Goes
Camera
X-T5
Taken
18th August 2024 5:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mystery
Casablanca
ace
No idea, but I am guessing it is not the washing up.....
August 18th, 2024
