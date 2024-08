Oh dear!

This old car appeared over night across the road from my house Saturday, it is only a few paces up from a corner and there have been a few near misses with cars coming round the corner. The young owner came Sunday and Monday, looked under the bonnet and banged around a bit with a hammer and spanner. He now seems to have given up. Very unfortunate for the guy and annoying for other road users. If it stays there much longer someone is going to run into it.