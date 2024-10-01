Literature Project #28 Dorothy L. Sayers 'Busman's Honeymoon'

28 days into my year long daily Literature project, another quotation from Dorothy L. Sayers' "Busman's Honeymoon" this time our intrepid detectives Lord and Lady Peter Wimsey have arrived at their honeymoon destination accompanied by Bunter their butler to find the house in complete darkness. I have capitalised where it is so in the book. The spelling of "notise" is as in the book which leads LPW to deduce that the note was not written by the owner of the house.



" “…This looks like the gate.”

Bunter climbed out and approached the gate in eloquent silence…In the glare of the headlights a patch of white paper showed clearly on the top bar of the gate; he looked suspiciously at it, removed, with careful fingers, the tintack that secured it to the wood and brought it, still without a word, to his master.

“NO BREAD AND MILK” (it said) “TILL FURTHER NOTISE”…He reversed the paper, wrote in pencil on the back “BREAD AND MILK, PLEASE,” and restored it to Bunter, who tin-tacked it back and gloomily opened the gate."