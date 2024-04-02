Sign up
185 / 365
Are you sure this is right?
Thought I would try on the grandson's hat but thinking about it I am not sure this is the right way to wear it!
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2217
photos
40
followers
62
following
Tags
self-portrait
,
hat
,
dreadlocks
,
fiveplustwo-hiding
JackieR
ace
Brilliant
April 3rd, 2024
