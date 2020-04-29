Wall

There are quite a lot of walls in Pleasley Vale, some of stone, some of brick and some of a mixture of both. Many are overgrown, semi-buried and some are still standing performing the function they have done for any years. Others, no doubt, are now completely buried. A lot of them are broken down, especially ones in areas where they are no longer needed to perform a useful function, these are now in often hard to access areas. I have a long-term ongoing project to photograph these walls and I often wonder why they were built where they were in the first place and who were the men who built them, men who were craftsmen in dry stone walling which most of the old walls are.