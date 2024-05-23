Sign up
The Fuji Lady
My favourite independent camera shop, Harrisons of Sheffield, had a "Fujfilm Touch and Try Day" yesterday where I met the very helpful Carol from Fujifilm. Carol sorted out a number of problems I had and her advice was invaluable.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
The Human Condition
X-T5
23rd May 2024 12:12pm
portrait
fujifilm
JackieR
What a great portrait
May 24th, 2024
