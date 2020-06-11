Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
178 / 365
Untitled 2097
Just some of the graffiti on an old railway bridge. The old railway track in Pleasely Vale is a rather nice footpath now.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
556
photos
23
followers
25
following
49% complete
View this month »
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
Latest from all albums
185
177
178
189
186
179
190
187
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Homeland
Camera
X70
Taken
11th June 2020 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
stone
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close