Previous
Discarded Road Sign by allsop
365 / 365

Discarded Road Sign

Another response to Kali's challenge to "do a still life outdoors with found objects".
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@kali66 I wonder whoever it was threw this over a fence in the first place? Another one for your challenge.
April 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise