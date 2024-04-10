Sign up
Previous
365 / 365
Discarded Road Sign
Another response to Kali's challenge to "do a still life outdoors with found objects".
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Tags
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@kali66
I wonder whoever it was threw this over a fence in the first place? Another one for your challenge.
April 10th, 2024
