Previous
Next
Footbridge over the river by allsop
220 / 365

Footbridge over the river

Last time I was this way the bridge was in dire need of repair, someone has worked hard to rebuild it.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise