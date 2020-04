Baking

One of the great things about being the husband of a priest who organises a Macmillan Cancer Support coffee morning every year, is that she tries out new recipes at home to see if they are good enough for the day. It is my onerous duty to consume these trials and critique them, it is a hard job but someone has to do it! From time to time I have to insist on a second attempt be made so I can make a final decision—well it worked the first time, but I think Beryl has now got wise to the ruse!