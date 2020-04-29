Sign up
144 / 365
Fallen
A fallen tree blocks the footpath.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
426
photos
20
followers
22
following
View this month »
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
142
144
135
143
145
146
144
136
Views
4
Album
Kami
Camera
X70
Taken
28th April 2020 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
landscape
