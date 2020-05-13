Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
158 / 365
Untitled 2
During lockdown almost all of my photofraphs are shot in Pleasley Vale, Nottinghamshire where I have my home. The work of the farmer goes on no matter what else is happening in the world.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
467
photos
21
followers
23
following
43% complete
View this month »
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Latest from all albums
156
147
159
157
148
158
160
149
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X70
Taken
12th May 2020 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close