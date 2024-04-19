Previous
SLP 222 by allsop
Photo 567

SLP 222

222 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Corner of the lounge on our 55th. Anniversary, just some anniversary and some Beryl's birthday cards which is also today.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What an achievement, you must have been a young groom.
April 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise