Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 567
SLP 222
222 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Corner of the lounge on our 55th. Anniversary, just some anniversary and some Beryl's birthday cards which is also today.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2248
photos
40
followers
63
following
155% complete
View this month »
560
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
Latest from all albums
367
564
731
565
37
368
566
567
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
19th April 2024 6:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cards
,
still life
,
flora
JackieR
ace
What an achievement, you must have been a young groom.
April 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close