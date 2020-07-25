Sign up
The Old Man
I call this cliff 'The Old Man', his face is quite clear.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
6
1
Kami
X70
24th July 2020 9:53am
rocks
cliff
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Indeed it is, cool!
July 25th, 2020
