The Old Man by allsop
230 / 365

The Old Man

I call this cliff 'The Old Man', his face is quite clear.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Indeed it is, cool!
July 25th, 2020  
