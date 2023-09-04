SLP 001 (Still Life Project)

After the photo-a-day Garden project I have decided on my next daily theme that I will do as far as possible for a whole year. This time it is going to be Still Life. I have chosen that because I ought to be able, unlike the garden one, to make at least one photo every day as wherever I am I should be able to find a suitable subject, I don't have to be at home.
The seed for this daily project was really sown by Delwyn, @dkbarnett, who a little while back challenged me to do a still life for the weekly challenge theme; I enjoyed it so much and so was bitten.
I hope some of you will enjoy watching my still life efforts, comment if you would like to and even have a go yourselves.