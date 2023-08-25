Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
338 / 365
Bowl & Vase
Delwyn challenged me this week to do a still life, this is my second attempt. I like the way the two elements relate to each other
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1838
photos
31
followers
50
following
92% complete
View this month »
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Latest from all albums
342
631
343
632
344
345
338
633
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
25th August 2023 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
still
,
get-pushed-577
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@dkbarnett
Just a heads up for my second attempt at your challenge.
August 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close