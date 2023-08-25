Previous
Bowl & Vase by allsop
Bowl & Vase

Delwyn challenged me this week to do a still life, this is my second attempt. I like the way the two elements relate to each other
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@dkbarnett Just a heads up for my second attempt at your challenge.
August 25th, 2023  
