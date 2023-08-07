Sign up
Previous
337 / 365
Breakfast
@randystreat
challenged me this week to make a food photograph, as breakfast is my favourite meal of the day (invariable muesli, banana and coffee) it had to be this.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
1805
photos
27
followers
48
following
92% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
Kami
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th August 2023 6:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-575
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@randystreat
Thanks for the challenge, hope you like it.
August 7th, 2023
