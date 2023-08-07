Previous
Breakfast by allsop
337 / 365

Breakfast

@randystreat challenged me this week to make a food photograph, as breakfast is my favourite meal of the day (invariable muesli, banana and coffee) it had to be this.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@randystreat Thanks for the challenge, hope you like it.
August 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise