SLP 005

Sometimes it is the juxtaposition of things that leap out and grab your attention, this happened with me this morning although I must walk past this many times a day every time I go out or come in the house. As my father used to quite often say to me "You look but do not see". Dad's point, I now realise all these years later, was that photography if it is to mean anything is a matter of understanding the subject which only comes through really seeing and not merely looking. Thanks Dad.