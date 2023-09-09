Previous
SLP 006 by allsop
344 / 365

SLP 006

9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
My first thought "Christmas -nooooo!"
Second thought " that wasn't an easy shot"
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise