SLP 007 by allsop
SLP 007

Another piece of glass.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
JackieR ace
Valentine's today and it's beautiful
September 10th, 2023  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Pleased you like it.
September 10th, 2023  
