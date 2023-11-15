Previous
SLP 066 by allsop
SLP 066

66 days into my year long making of a daily still life. For my 'Get Pushed' challenge JackieR asked me to make a still life of oil and water. I had fun with this one and of all my (sometimes messy) attempts this appealed to me the most.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks for the challenge Jackie. I will be trying this technique again. Cheers.
