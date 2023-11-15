Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 411
SLP 066
66 days into my year long making of a daily still life. For my 'Get Pushed' challenge JackieR asked me to make a still life of oil and water. I had fun with this one and of all my (sometimes messy) attempts this appealed to me the most.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1970
photos
32
followers
54
following
112% complete
View this month »
404
405
406
407
408
409
410
411
Latest from all albums
405
406
407
408
409
410
666
411
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Kami
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th November 2023 5:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
still life
,
get-pushed-589
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks for the challenge Jackie. I will be trying this technique again. Cheers.
November 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close