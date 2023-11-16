Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 412
SLP 067
67 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The cover (not the dust cover, it is different) of Terry Hayes' new book The Year of the Locust.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1971
photos
32
followers
54
following
112% complete
View this month »
405
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
Latest from all albums
406
407
408
409
410
666
411
412
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Kami
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th November 2023 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
still life
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close