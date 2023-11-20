71 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Just a note that the white spots in the bowl are part of the glaze, I thought of erasing them post-production but decided against it as they are part of the integrity of the bowl.
My song for the Song Title challenge is Day O! by Harry Belafonte, the song is about a worker on a banana plantation who is singing about his day. He starts at dawn and works all day, through the heat and the rain. He doesn't take a break, even for lunch, and he doesn't stop working until it's dark. He's tired and sweaty, but he's happy because he knows that his work is helping to support his family. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5dpBWlRANE