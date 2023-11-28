Previous
SLP 079 by allsop
79 days into my year long making of a daily still life and another trio of photography books from my collection, this time the very talented Kenro Izu. I love his work, his photographs and beautiful and always evocative.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
