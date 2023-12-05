Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 431
SLP 086
86 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Cube.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2007
photos
32
followers
55
following
118% complete
View this month »
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
Latest from all albums
426
677
427
428
678
429
430
431
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
5th December 2023 7:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
still life
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close