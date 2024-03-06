Sign up
Previous
Photo 523
SLP 178
178 days into my year long making of a daily still life.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
6th March 2024 6:57am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
still life
,
white-on-white
,
eotb-153
,
get-pushed-605
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Another one for you!
March 6th, 2024
JackieR
Very pandemic!!
March 6th, 2024
