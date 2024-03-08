Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 525
SLP 180
180 days into my year long making of a daily still life.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2163
photos
36
followers
60
following
143% complete
View this month »
518
519
520
521
522
523
524
525
Latest from all albums
522
356
523
524
713
357
525
714
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
8th March 2024 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
tin
,
tomato
,
still life
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close