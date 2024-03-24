Previous
SLP 196 by allsop
Photo 541

SLP 196

196 days into my year long making of a daily still life, my flower recognition app thinks this might be a wild tulip, but I am not so sure. Whatever it is it is beautiful.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
148% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise