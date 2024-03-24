Sign up
Photo 541
SLP 196
196 days into my year long making of a daily still life, my flower recognition app thinks this might be a wild tulip, but I am not so sure. Whatever it is it is beautiful.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
still life
flora
