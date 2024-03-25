Sign up
Photo 542
SLP 197
197 days into my year long making of a daily still life and it is only 9 months today until Christmas!
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2197
photos
39
followers
63
following
148% complete
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
539
182
722
360
33
540
541
542
Tags
holly
,
still life
,
flora
Bec
ace
Beautiful lighting. Thanks for the street life photography challenge Andrew-Bede; I’ll try my best.
As you have your still life challenge, I’d like you to take inspiration from the photo titled ‘Morning Rituals’ - scroll down on the attached link to find it, and create a still life that reflects your morning rituals.
https://www.thephotoargus.com/35-superb-examples-of-still-life-photography/
Hope you enjoy it :)
March 25th, 2024
