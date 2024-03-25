Previous
SLP 197 by allsop
Photo 542

SLP 197

197 days into my year long making of a daily still life and it is only 9 months today until Christmas!
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
148% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bec ace
Beautiful lighting. Thanks for the street life photography challenge Andrew-Bede; I’ll try my best.
As you have your still life challenge, I’d like you to take inspiration from the photo titled ‘Morning Rituals’ - scroll down on the attached link to find it, and create a still life that reflects your morning rituals. https://www.thephotoargus.com/35-superb-examples-of-still-life-photography/
Hope you enjoy it :)
March 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise