Photo 543
SLP 198
198 days into my year long making of a daily still life and Bec challenged me to make a still life on the theme of 'Morning Rituals". This is my morning ritual of Psalms, Silence and Prayer.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
3
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2199
photos
39
followers
63
following
Tags
morning
,
prayer
,
still life
,
rituals
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@walksnaplove
Hope this fits the brief.
March 26th, 2024
Bec
ace
Lovely to have a glimpse into your special morning rituals; it captures the brief perfectly. Love the choice of black background monochrome. Nice one.
March 26th, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@walksnaplove
Thanks Bec, pleased you like it.
March 26th, 2024
