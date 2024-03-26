Previous
SLP 198 by allsop
198 days into my year long making of a daily still life and Bec challenged me to make a still life on the theme of 'Morning Rituals". This is my morning ritual of Psalms, Silence and Prayer.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

@walksnaplove Hope this fits the brief.
March 26th, 2024  
Bec ace
Lovely to have a glimpse into your special morning rituals; it captures the brief perfectly. Love the choice of black background monochrome. Nice one.
March 26th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@walksnaplove Thanks Bec, pleased you like it.
March 26th, 2024  
