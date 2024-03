SLP 200

200 days into my year long making of a daily still life and I have a Pontic Rhododendron for you, beautiful isn't it?

Some interesting facts:

Honey made with the pollen from Pontic Rhododendron flowers is poisonous. One of the earliest accounts of this toxicity occurred in 410 B.C., when the army of Xenophon were retreating from Babylon. Starving soldiers ate large quantities of the honey from the tree and became ill with nausea and vomiting, you have been warned!