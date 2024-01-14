Previous
Things are Really Hopping Down at the Pond by alophoto
Photo 2206

Things are Really Hopping Down at the Pond

This shot is my entry for the wildlife category in my favorite local nature center's photo contest.

I was so pleased to be at the nature center when all of the wood frogs came out of hibernation and were having a huge froggie party down at the pond. What a crazy cool sight to see!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LHEsE9yN2CY




14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident...
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Terrific photo of them! There is a little stream near where I live and I heard hundreds of them peeping the other day on my walk. I never see them though.
January 14th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
@grammyn I just love frogs! Hope you get to see them sometime!
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise