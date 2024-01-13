Bringing Dry Bones Back to Life

I'm in a season of waiting. Waiting is VERY difficult for me. But I am working on it. Trying to stay busy and distract myself.I work 2 jobs...one full time. And I still have 2 kids living at home, though one is a driver and both are busy and don't need me too much anymore.My son left for Air Force Basic training a week and a half ago. Having him leave has been so stinking difficult for me. My first kid to fly. And boot camp and the military is leaving leaving. I haven't heard his voice or gotten a letter from him since he left and it has me just eagerly awaiting some word. I just want to know that my son is ok.My daughter is awaiting her collage acceptance from her dream school and the only place she wants to go, Ohio State University. She will know next week.I also recently entered a photo contest for my favorite local nature center. Last year, I came in second place in 2 catagories and hope to place again this year. But I wait to hear...Here is one photo that I took there that didn't fit into any of the categories, but was one of my favorite.Hope you are well! Happy New Year!