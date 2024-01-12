Sign up
Photo 2204
Emily's Senior Photo
She finally chose one! We took these in September.
I bought a used 50mm lens for the shoot and was happy with the results.
I can't believe that I am about to have another kid graduate this year.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
13th September 2023 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
