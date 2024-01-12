Previous
Next
Emily's Senior Photo by alophoto
Photo 2204

Emily's Senior Photo

She finally chose one! We took these in September.

I bought a used 50mm lens for the shoot and was happy with the results.

I can't believe that I am about to have another kid graduate this year.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise