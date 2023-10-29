Sign up
Previous
Photo 2203
Autumn Rainbow
The red ones are my favorite and this one put on quite a show with 4 different colors.
Here's a funny comedy clip about fall:
https://youtu.be/IMv49jtpwgg?si=_FPeNNrM3cRGFIbb
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
0
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
2203
photos
155
followers
134
following
603% complete
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
