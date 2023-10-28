Sign up
Photo 2201
My Gorgeous Emily
Earlier in the fall, I spent two afternoons with my beautiful senior capturing her senior portraits.
I had to buy a new lens for the occasion and all in all, I think the photos came out pretty good.
Grateful to save us hundreds of dollars rather than hiring a professional.
28th October 2023
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
April
ace
My how she's grown since you started your project. Lovely smile and wonderfully natural pose.
October 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful young woman!
October 28th, 2023
Simply Amanda
@aecasey
She was 5 when I started and in Kindergarten. :)
Thank you
October 28th, 2023
