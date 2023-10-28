Previous
My Gorgeous Emily by alophoto
My Gorgeous Emily

Earlier in the fall, I spent two afternoons with my beautiful senior capturing her senior portraits.

I had to buy a new lens for the occasion and all in all, I think the photos came out pretty good.

Grateful to save us hundreds of dollars rather than hiring a professional.
Simply Amanda

April ace
My how she's grown since you started your project. Lovely smile and wonderfully natural pose.
Mags ace
Beautiful young woman!
@aecasey She was 5 when I started and in Kindergarten. :)

Thank you
