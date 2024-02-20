Previous
Styx in Concert by alophoto
Photo 2213

Styx in Concert

In San Antonio, we attended the rodeo and the after concert of Styx.

I got to hear one of my favorite songs, Come Sail Away.

Styx was the college band on my dad's campus in the 70s.

They were still amazing after 5 decades!
