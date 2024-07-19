Sign up
Photo 2231
My Mom & Me
It was so nice to take a girls trip this year. It's been since NYC since we last did and that was 11 years ago!!
This time we included my sister and my now teenaged girls, too.
I rarely have photos of my mom or with her so I was happy to get this one.
She's truly one of my very best friends!!
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
4
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
2231
photos
142
followers
123
following
611% complete
View this month »
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
4
4
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
17th July 2024 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
mom
,
daughter
,
alselfie
katy
ace
How great to see the two of you together especially with that beautiful backdrop of flowers
July 19th, 2024
Simply Amanda
@grammyn
She's the best! Thanks, Katy!!
July 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful portrait of you and your Mom
July 19th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
A lovely portrait of you and your mom...great smiles.
July 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
