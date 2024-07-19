Previous
My Mom & Me by alophoto
My Mom & Me

It was so nice to take a girls trip this year. It's been since NYC since we last did and that was 11 years ago!!

This time we included my sister and my now teenaged girls, too.

I rarely have photos of my mom or with her so I was happy to get this one.

She's truly one of my very best friends!!
katy ace
How great to see the two of you together especially with that beautiful backdrop of flowers
July 19th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
@grammyn She's the best! Thanks, Katy!!
July 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful portrait of you and your Mom
July 19th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
A lovely portrait of you and your mom...great smiles.
July 19th, 2024  
