Previous
Photo 2230
Zinnias in Bloom
My mom, sister and I took a walk last night and came upon a gorgeous huge area of flowers along the side of the road. There were many types of wild flowers and zinnias, which are some of my favorites.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
0
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
2230
photos
142
followers
123
following
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
Views
0
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
17th July 2024 8:19pm
Tags
flowers
,
zinnias
