Zinnias in Bloom by alophoto
Photo 2230

Zinnias in Bloom

My mom, sister and I took a walk last night and came upon a gorgeous huge area of flowers along the side of the road. There were many types of wild flowers and zinnias, which are some of my favorites.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

@alophoto
