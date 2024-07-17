Previous
Out and About in a Boat by alophoto
Photo 2229

Out and About in a Boat

I'm away for a couple days with my mom, sister and my girls for a girls trip. My sweet, amazing neighbors were so gracious to allow us to stay at their beautiful lake house

My sis and I went kayaking last night. Water is my happy place!
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
How peaceful and calming.
July 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise