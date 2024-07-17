Sign up
Photo 2229
Out and About in a Boat
I'm away for a couple days with my mom, sister and my girls for a girls trip. My sweet, amazing neighbors were so gracious to allow us to stay at their beautiful lake house
My sis and I went kayaking last night. Water is my happy place!
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
2229
photos
143
followers
124
following
610% complete
View this month »
7
1
365 Year 2 and Beyond
SM-G973U1
16th July 2024 8:16pm
sunset
reflections
water
boat
lake
dusk
kayak
golden hour
Mags
ace
How peaceful and calming.
July 17th, 2024
