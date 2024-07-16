Previous
Beware of the Claw by alophoto
Photo 2228

Beware of the Claw

Somehow, I managed to capture this yesterday. I found it on my camera roll and was like???

I was pretty loopy from the anesthesia. My first time ever.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! Good one! Glad it went well. =)
July 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise